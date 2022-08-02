Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

