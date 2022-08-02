Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Initiates Rating for Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Berenberg Bank restated their initiates rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

