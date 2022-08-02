Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

