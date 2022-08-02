Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.19.

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

