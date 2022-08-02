BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.42.

BNTX stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.08.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in BioNTech by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $49,670,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

