Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Performance

BDR opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.55. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

Further Reading

