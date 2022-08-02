Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.