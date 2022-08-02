Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $97.10

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 84.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after buying an additional 831,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

