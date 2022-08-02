Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target at $17.89

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

DREUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $14.58.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.