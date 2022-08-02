Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Target Price at $1,356.60

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,185.57) to €1,205.00 ($1,242.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,556.70) to €1,624.00 ($1,674.23) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,329.90) to €1,340.00 ($1,381.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,447.42) to €1,185.00 ($1,221.65) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $138.28 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.86.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

