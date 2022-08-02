Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $38.59

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $96,615.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $96,615.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock valued at $46,842,249. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SentinelOne by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 328.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in SentinelOne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 132,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

