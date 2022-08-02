Brokerages Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Target Price at $2,150.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.79) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. SSE has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.7153 dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.84%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

