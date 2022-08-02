Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioNTech SE’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a report issued on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $33.51 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $163.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

