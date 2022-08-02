Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carrier Global Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

