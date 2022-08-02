Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carrier Global Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.