Brokers Set Expectations for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.71.

Shares of ARR opened at C$8.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$238.36 million and a PE ratio of -51.97. The company has a current ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 24.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.60. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.73.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.