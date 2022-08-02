Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Financial Survey

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 106.34%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.22 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -64.31

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

