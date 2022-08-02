California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Howmet Aerospace worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

