Cambium Networks (CMBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.01-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

Cambium Networks stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 116.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

See Also

