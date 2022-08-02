CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 111 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 170,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

