Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.24

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.24 and traded as low as $35.86. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 55,607 shares changing hands.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $494.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

About Cass Information Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

