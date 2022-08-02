Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.24

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.24 and traded as low as $35.86. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 55,607 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $494.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 49.78%.
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
