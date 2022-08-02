CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.13.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $85.61 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
