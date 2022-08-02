Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.10

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.23 ($0.15). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 12.23 ($0.15), with a volume of 40,050 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.10. The stock has a market cap of £84.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

