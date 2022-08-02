Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

GTLS opened at $189.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

