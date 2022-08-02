Chegg (CHGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.98 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE CHGG opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $7,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 78,127 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 55.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,541 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.