Chegg (CHGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.98 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chegg Stock Performance
NYSE CHGG opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
