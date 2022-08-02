Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

