Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Head-To-Head Survey

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -81.71% -430.97% -72.24% Microbot Medical N/A -75.72% -67.29%

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cidara Therapeutics and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 737.66%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.07 -$42.47 million ($0.72) -1.07 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$11.31 million ($1.42) -3.56

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

