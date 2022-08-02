Community Bank N.A. Acquires New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Webster Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.