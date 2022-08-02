Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

