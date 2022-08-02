Community Bank N.A. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 307.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $461.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average is $206.94.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

