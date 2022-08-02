Community Bank N.A. Has $54,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 310.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

