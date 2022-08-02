Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

