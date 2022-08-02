Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

