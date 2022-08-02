Community Bank N.A. Sells 21,545 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,545 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

