Community Bank N.A. Sells 934 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 690.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Elly Keinan acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 417,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,566.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

