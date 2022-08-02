Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.61

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $17.24. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

Conrad Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.55%.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

