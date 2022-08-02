CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CEIX opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,021.00 and a beta of 1.98. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $66.05.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,128. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

