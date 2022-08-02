Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $763.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.90. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.