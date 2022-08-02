Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -6.01% -8.26% -6.36% OneConnect Financial Technology -29.89% -31.20% -13.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.5% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DouYu International and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.25 -$91.31 million ($0.25) -4.52 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.80 -$198.66 million ($0.54) -2.44

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $2.48, suggesting a potential upside of 119.03%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 619.70%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than DouYu International.

Summary

DouYu International beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

