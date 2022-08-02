Contrasting Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $165.32 million 4.20 $13.95 million $0.08 45.76 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.89 $29.10 million $0.15 7.13

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 3 2 0 2.40 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Endeavour Silver and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus target price of $6.82, suggesting a potential upside of 86.38%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 7.09% 2.99% 2.47% Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Endeavour Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.