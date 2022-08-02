Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

