Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.38.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.