Critical Analysis: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) vs. Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group 6.70% 0.95% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vita Coco and Crimson Wine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.74%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

16.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and Crimson Wine Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.80 $19.01 million N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.46 $3.16 million $0.21 36.10

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

