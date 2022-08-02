Critical Comparison: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) versus Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GXO Logistics and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 14 0 2.78 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $88.59, indicating a potential upside of 77.60%. Astra Space has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.47%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

This table compares GXO Logistics and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.15% 9.11% 3.19% Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.72 $153.00 million $1.52 32.82 Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -1.38

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GXO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Astra Space on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

