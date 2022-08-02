Critical Review: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) vs. SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and SPI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 12.18 $1.39 billion $3.53 48.57 SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.30 -$45.49 million N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Analog Devices and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 16 0 2.80 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $195.79, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 574.16%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 16.84% 12.11% 8.59% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats SPI Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company designs and develops EV charging solutions. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

