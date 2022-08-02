Critical Review: ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) vs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$19.32 million ($1.30) -1.85 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 34.27 -$11.73 million ($0.39) -1.53

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ARCA biopharma and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -34.12% -31.96% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -517.32% -154.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with LabCorp to develop genetic test for GENETIC-AF clinical trial; and research collaboration with Colorado Prevention Center, the University of Colorado's Academic Research Organization to develop and commercialize Gencaro. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

