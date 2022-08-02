Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30-$1.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.