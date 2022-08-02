Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $5.00. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 38,938 shares trading hands.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

