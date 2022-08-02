CSW Industrials, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CSW Industrials in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $120.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in CSW Industrials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

