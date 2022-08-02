CubeSmart (CUBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $303,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

