DA Davidson Comments on Lam Research Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $38.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2023 earnings at $38.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

Lam Research stock opened at $502.80 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

